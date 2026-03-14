Our Lenten Journey, March 14, 2026

“I really only love God as much as I love the person I love the least.” — Dorothy Day

Loving others can be particularly challenging in today’s divisive times. But Dorothy Day, who loved those whom the rest of the world rejected, reminds us that our love for others should be as sincere as our love for God. In fact, her life and work were living Corporal Works of Mercy. When you are out and about this weekend, think of something you can do to help others — donations to a food bank, monetary support for a shelter, or even visiting a shut-in in a nursing home. Any small act of love can go a long way.

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/031426.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries