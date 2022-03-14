Our Lenten Journey, March 15, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“Confession heals, confession justifies, confession grants pardon of sin, all hope consists in confession; in confession there is a chance for mercy.” — St. Isidore of Seville

St. Isidore of Seville was a 7th century scholar and cleric. (Fun Catholic trivia fact: He invented the period, comma and colon. Did you know that? There is also an unofficial request to have him named patron saint of the internet.) Isidore was known for his many spiritual and scholarly achievements, including the conversion of the Visigoth kings. How powerful this saint’s faith must have been to influence these powerful men to join the church, a church that included the practice of confession. Two words to think about from today’s reflection: “heals” and “mercy.” No matter how strong we think we are, we all need the healing love of God’s mercy, and can find it in confession.

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf