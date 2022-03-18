Our Lenten Journey, March 19, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“If we call on God to forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us, we know that forgiveness is key.” — Lesli White https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/christianity/3-lessons-from-joseph-on-forgiveness.aspx

In the blog post, “3 Lessons from Joseph on Forgiveness,” Beliefnet writer Lesli White takes us to the Old Testament story of Joseph, whose brothers plotted the unforgivable — his murder. In the telling of Joseph’s story, we learn that there is a purpose behind our suffering, and that forgiveness is part of God’s plan. God will forgive us, just as Jospeh forgave his brothers. “It’s never too late to forgive.”

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf