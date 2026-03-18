Our Lenten Journey, March 19, 2026

Happy St. Joseph Day! We are all like St. Joseph, called to do extraordinary things. Although there is very little reported in Scripture of St. Joseph, it was his willingness to carry out God’s will as the foster father of Jesus that makes him an important and beloved figure in the Church.

As OSV writer Michael Heinlien says, “It is in St. Joseph’s response to difficult situations that we can see his character most clearly. This is the case from the beginning, as he discovers God’s place for him in the salvation of the world. When we meet him in Scripture, he is confronted with the reality that his betrothed was pregnant, without his involvement.”

Read the entirety of Heinlein’s column on St. Joseph here: What little we know about St. Joseph still tells us a lot

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/031926.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-luminous-mysteries