Our Lenten Journey, March 2, 2026

When you talk about strong women, you have to include St. Joan of Arc. Well before modern feminism, she was a fierce military leader and visionary in the 15th century. She was put to death for political reasons, but the Church later recognized her extraordinary character and she was canonized in 1920.

If you are feeling a bit stressed today on your Lenten journey, draw strength from the example of St. Joan of Arc. (And offer up a special prayer for our own military today, too.)

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:



• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-joyful-mysteries