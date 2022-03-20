Our Lenten Journey, March 20, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“It is part of our faith that in Jesus Christ all sin has already been forgiven. Confession is not to decide whether God will forgive; that has already happened. In confession the hope is to hear that truth in one’s heart and embrace it.” — Peter Fink, S.J.

Jesuit Peter Fink takes on the idea of confession in a post on the America magazine website, reminding us that confession is a “responsive” sacrament, responding to our needs. Reconciliation is one of those spiritual needs.

Read his post here: www.americamagazine.org/faith/2021/04/30/sacrament-confession-penance-catholics-sin-240559

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf