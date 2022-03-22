Our Lenten Journey, March 22, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“Full reconciliation with God and with others is necessary before we can enter into the feast of Christ’s body and blood in the Eucharist.” — Father Nnamdi Moneme, OMV

In his 2019 post on CatholicExchange.com, “Why Reconciliation Must Precede the Feast,” Fr. Nnamdi Moneme reminds us of the connection between reconciliation and the Eucharist. Using the story of the prodigal son, Fr. Moneme explains that the feast cannot be celebrated without atonement and reconciliation first; in fact, the feast does not stand alone, but actually celebrates the reconciliation. Returning to the sacrament of reconciliation puts us in a better state of grace to receive the sacrament of Christ’s body and blood.

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

