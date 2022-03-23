Our Lenten Journey, March 23, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“What man among you having a hundred sheep and losing one of them would not leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the lost one until he finds it? — Luke 15: 4

In this chapter of Luke, we see a familiar scenario: the Pharisees and scribes are complaining because Jesus is keeping company with sinners. Jesus sets them straight, with the wonderful story of the shepherd’s unwavering love for his lost sheep, then doubles down with the story of the prodigal son. And aren’t many of us prodigal, lost sheep? Wouldn’t we be welcomed with open arms in reconciliation? Something to think about.

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf