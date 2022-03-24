Our Lenten Journey, March 25, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“Forgiveness is the most visible sign of the Father’s love, which Jesus sought to reveal by his entire life.” — Pope Francis

From epicpew.com: “Pope Francis issued his apostolic letter Misericordia et Misera (“Mercy and Misery”) at the conclusion of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy, which lasted from December 8, 2015, to November 20, 2016.”

The letter touches on the themes of repentance, conversion, and reconciliation as related to mercy.

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf