Our Lenten Journey March 26, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“In failing to confess, Lord, I would only hide You from myself, not myself from You.” —Saint Augustine

St. Augustine‘s life and writings are a fascinating connection to the early history and theology of the church. Although he was quite prolific, he perfectly captures the truth about confession and our relationship with God in the simple thought above — something to think about as we approach Reconciliation Monday.

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

