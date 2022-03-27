Our Lenten Journey March 27, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“The Christian is called to a more serious examination of his or her life in which we compare our lives, not with the Godless world that we live in, but with the serious demands that the Lord makes.” — Msgr. John Cihak

Msgr. Chihak makes a very good point: That we should not so much judge our actions against those of other people, in a world where earthly morality can often be gray, rather we should compare them against the consistent high standards that God has set for us. Participating in the sacrament of Reconciliation is the best way to do this and get ourselves back on the right track.

Msgr. John Cihak is pastor of Christ the King Parish in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Director of Ongoing Formation of the Clergy for the Archdiocese of Portland. A frequent contributor to CatholicAnswers.com, he has also written three books.

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

