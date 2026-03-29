Our Lenten Journey, March 29, 2026

Today is Palm Sunday, the start of the holiest week in our faith. The readings take us through the story of the Last Supper, the betrayal, and the Crucifixion. Jesus’ pain as he fulfills his destiny is apparent. As we go into Holy Week, let us carry the solemnity of these readings and Jesus’ suffering with us.

“My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me; yet, not as I will, but as you will.” — Matt. 36:29

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

Whether it’s been a few years, or a month, consider seeking out the sacrament at any parish in the diocese of Wilmington. In the latest edition of The Dialog you’ll find a handy guide to the sacrament on page 2. Check it out here.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032926.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries