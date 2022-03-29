Our Lenten Journey March 30, 2022

Today’s reflection:

“Sin is an outbreak of darkness in a kingdom of light; it cannot be glossed over. Sin is the antithesis of the happiness and health of the Gospel, so it must be addressed.” — Gayle Somers

Catholic writer Gayle Somers cites Scripture in the column “Why Jesus Calls Us to Reconciliation.” She touches on our own reactions to those who have caused us harm, and reminds us “Jesus’ primary interest was the sinner’s restoration, for the return of the lost sheep. That can be inconvenient for us, can’t it, when the world outside the Church clamors for immediate, swift justice or even vengeance. Do we have ears to hear?” Read her column here: catholicexchange.com/why-jesus-calls-us-to-reconciliation/

•••

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf