Our Lenten Journey, March 4, 2026

In today’s Scripture, the mother of James and John asks Jesus to give her sons high places in the Kingdom. What mother wouldn’t want that for her children?

But Jesus gives her a lesson in humility, a lesson we should all consider: that “the Son of Man did not come to be served but to serve.”

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030426.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-glorious-mysteries