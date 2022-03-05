Our Lenten Journey, March 6, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

Today’s reflection:

“Go to your confessor; open your heart to him; display to him all the recesses of your soul; take the advice that he will give you with the utmost humility and simplicity. — St. Francis de Sales

Did you know that St. Francis de Sales is the patron of the Diocese of Wilmington? He lived during the rise of Calvinism, and to bring people back to Catholicism, he was known to write pamphlets explaining the faith and slipped them under people’s doors. It is thought that he brought thousands back to the Church. Known as gentle and kind, he is also the patron of Catholic writers, the Catholic press, journalists, the deaf and adult students. Read a brief biography of him here.

Prepare for Reconciliation Monday by reading The Dialog story here: ‘Reconciliation Monday’ April 11 helps all in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for Easter

For more information on Reconciliation Monday from the diocesan website, click here:

For resources on how to participate in the Sacrament of Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance

Basic explanation of the Sacrament:

Resources about the sacrament:

www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/sacraments-and-sacramentals/penance/sacrament-of-penance-resources-for-individuals

A step-by-step guide to Reconciliation:

www.usccb.org/resources/Bulletin-Insert-Penance-ENG.pdf