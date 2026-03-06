Our Lenten Journey, March 6, 2026

St. Francis de Sales is the patron saint of the Diocese of Wilmington, and the patron saint of journalists — like the staff of The Dialog. When the world seems to be uncertain or chaotic, St. Francis offers the best reminder of the power of God in our lives: “The same everlasting Father who cares for you today will care for you tomorrow and every day. Either he will shield you from suffering or give you unfailing strength to bear it.”

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30.

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

