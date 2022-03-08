Our Lenten Journey, March 9, 2022

To help the faithful observe Lent in the Diocese of Wilmington, this year’s annual Lenten Journey will focus on the theme of Reconciliation, in anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, April 11.

For it is in giving that we receive,

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned,

and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.”

― St. Francis of Assisi

Excerpted from the Prayer of St. Francis, also known as the Peace Prayer, the full text reads as a rule for life: countering the negative in the world with God’s love. “In pardoning that we are pardoned” could be taken to mean that offering our forgiveness might be one way to reach those in our lives who have been away from the church. The gift of our forgiveness may act as a catalyst, leading them to return to the sacrament of Reconciliation for God’s forgiveness as well.

