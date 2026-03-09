Our Lenten Journey, March 9, 2026

“The secret of happiness is to live moment by moment and to thank God for all that He, in His goodness, sends to us day after day.” — St. Gianna Molla

Don’t you find that when you live an attitude of gratitude to God, your life is filled with riches, great and small?

St. Gianna is the patron saint of mothers, and a pro-lie hero, choosing the life of her child over her own medical needs. She reminds us today have an attitude of gratitude. Read more about her here: https://thedialog.org/catechetical-corner/our-lenten-journey-march-14-st-gianna-beretta-molla/

Welcome to The Dialog's Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day's readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30.

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

