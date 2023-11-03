Our religious daughter’s blessed annual visit — Silvio Cuéllar

By Silvio Cuéllar

It was a summer evening in early August, and we were anxiously awaiting the visit of our daughter, Sister Juan Maria of the Holy Spirit (Emily Rose), who was about to begin her final year of novitiate with the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal at Our Lady Queen of Angels Convent in New York.

It had been more than a year since she had last spent time with her family and friends in Providence, Rhode Island.

It was finally time for her to come home. We greeted each other with a big hug and shared a delicious family dinner. My children had lovingly prepared her room and made a very nice sign that said, “Welcome home Sister Juan Maria.”

Her visit was only for nine days, so for the first three days, we rented a rather large house in the middle of the woods near the Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, Connecticut.

With our seven children, my daughter-in-law and granddaughter-in-law, we put the cellphones in a corner and played board games. We also celebrated my oldest son Alex’s 30th birthday and received the news that his second baby on the way was a little girl. And we reconnected, sharing everything that is going on in our lives.

The second night, we did a talent show where each of us shared a song or a poem. It was a very funny and emotional moment with many smiles and some tears.

We prayed the Liturgy of the Hours with our daughter, and she shared more about her life in the convent. Every day, we also had the chance to go to Mass at a nearby church that was close to where we were, which was a convent of cloistered nuns.

These were unforgettable moments, and we plan to make it a family tradition every time our daughter visits for two weeks each year.

My wife, Becky, and I feel very blessed that God has called one of our daughters to religious life. In this day and age when vocations are so scarce, we really admire her determination to answer this call.

What factors can influence a young person to listen to God’s call for their lives? I believe that God continues to call many to serve Him as priests or religious, but we may not be hearing God’s voice or getting enough of the support we need from family members and our community.

From a very young age, our daughter showed a lot of talent for music and sports, getting involved in youth groups and serving in parish music ministries. As parents, we never pressured her. She simply grew up in an environment where there were many retreats and opportunities to develop a personal relationship with Jesus.

Participating in the youth retreats and also the Steubenville East regional conferences could have influenced her. She also had opportunities to go on mission trips to the Dominican Republic, organized by our pastor Father James and the school chaplain. On those trips, she saw firsthand how much poverty there is in the world and developed a love for serving the poor and needy.

When it was her turn to go to high school, she went to a rigorous public school, which required a test to get in. I was worried that she might be a bit influenced by secular culture, but instead, she founded a worship club and organized a shoe box drive, collecting many gifts for poor children.

She then went to Salve Regina University, where she also organized opportunities for worship and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. She met her best friend Raquel, who would end up marrying my oldest son Alex and now they form a beautiful Catholic family.

The biggest challenge to get into the convent was the enormous debt she had upon graduating from college, which exceeded $50,000.

We did a fundraising campaign and some concerts. I was a little doubtful that we could raise what we needed, but she said: “Dad, when God wants something to happen, he has all the money in the world.”

Her faith and determination were teaching me not to doubt and to have confidence in God.

After three months of fundraising, thanks be to God, she reached her goal, paid her debts and entered the convent as a postulant and later as a novice.

We now look forward to her monthly phone call to hear about her life and the different ministries she is doing.

We also look forward to next summer, to visit the convent for the ceremony when she will take her first vows as a religious woman and exchange the white veil for a black veil over her gray habit.

As parents and mentors in our communities, the best thing we can do is to support our young and encourage them not to be afraid to accept that call from God, to enter that process of discernment toward the priesthood or religious life.

It may require several people to tell the young man or woman that we believe he or she has a call to the priesthood or religious life before they decide to accept this challenge.

It is very important that, as parents, we prepare that ground, creating homes where there is an atmosphere of prayer and service, which is like a fertilizer to prepare the fertile ground where a vocation can emerge.

Finally, we must be open to God’s call and support our children and young people when God calls them and continue to pray for them during the process of their discernment and formation.

Silvio Cuéllar is a writer, liturgical music composer and journalist. He was coordinator of the Hispanic Ministry office and editor of El Católico de Rhode Island newspaper in the Diocese of Providence.

•••

La bendecida visita anual de nuestra hija religiosa

By Silvio Cuéllar

Era una tarde de verano a principios de agosto y estábamos ansiosamente esperando la visita de nuestra hija Sister Juan María of the Holy Spirit (Emily Rose), quien se encontraba a punto de comenzar su último año de noviciado con las hermanas franciscanas de la renovación (CFR) en el Convento de Our Lady Queen of Angels en New York.

Había pasado más de un año desde la última oportunidad en qué ella había podido compartir con su familia y amistades en Providence, Rhode Island.

Finalmente llegó la hora en que ella llegó a casa, pudimos saludarnos con un fuerte abrazo, y compartir una deliciosa cena familiar. Mis hijos habían arreglado la casa y habían preparado su cuarto con mucho cariño y hecho un letrero muy bonito que decía “bienvenida a casa Sister Juan María”.

Su visita iba a ser de tan solo nueve días así qué los primeros tres días rentamos una casa bastante grande en medio de un bosque, cerca del santuario de la Divina Misericordia en Stockbridge, Connecticut.

Con nuestros siete hijos, mi nuera y nieta; pasamos tres días hermosos desconectados de la tecnología. Pusimos los teléfonos celulares en una esquina y pudimos compartir juegos de mesa, celebrar el cumpleaños número 30 de mi hijo mayor Alex, recibir la noticia de que su segundo bebé en camino iba a ser mujercita, y también reconectarnos — compartiendo todo lo que está pasando en nuestras vidas.

La segunda noche hicimos una noche de talentos donde cada uno de nosotros compartió una canción o un poema. Fue un momento muy divertido y emotivo con muchas sonrisas y algunas lágrimas.

Pudimos rezar la liturgia de las horas con nuestra hija y ella nos compartió más sobre su vida en el convento. Todos los días tuvimos también la posibilidad de ir a Misa a una iglesia cercana, que era un convento de monjas de clausura.

Estos fueron momentos inolvidables y pensamos convertirlo en una tradición familiar cada vez que nuestra hija nos visite por dos semanas cada año.

Mi esposa Becky y yo nos sentimos muy bendecidos de qué Dios haya llamado a una de nuestras hijas para la vida religiosa. Hoy en día en que las vocaciones son tan escasas realmente admiramos verla decida a responder a este llamado.

¿Qué factores pueden influir para que un joven escuche el llamado de Dios para sus vidas? Yo creo que Dios continúa llamando a muchos para servirle como sacerdotes o religiosas, pero no estamos tal vez escuchando la voz de Dios o recibiendo el suficiente apoyo que necesitamos de nuestros familiares y nuestra comunidad en general.

Desde muy joven nuestra hija mostró mucho talento para la música y los deportes, involucrándose en el grupo de jóvenes y también sirviendo a los ministerios de música parroquiales.

Cómo padres nunca la presionamos. Simplemente creció en un ambiente donde había muchos retiros y oportunidades de desarrollar una relación personal con Jesús.

Creo que influyó en ella el haber participado de los retiros juveniles de la búsqueda y también las conferencias regionales de Steubenville East. También tuvo varias oportunidades de ir a la República Dominicana cómo misionera, viajes de misión que fueron organizados por nuestro párroco el padre James y la capellán de la escuela. En esos viajes ella pudo ver a primera vista cuánta pobreza hay en el mundo y desarrolló un amor por el servicio a los pobres y necesitados.

Cuando le tocó ir a la escuela secundaria, ella fue a una escuela pública de alto nivel, que requería un examen para poder entrar. Yo tenía la preocupación de qué pudiera un poquito dejarse influenciar por la cultura secular, pero más bien ella fundó un club de alabanza, y también recuerdo que organizó una colecta de cajas de zapatos, colectando muchos regalos para los niños pobres.

Después fue a la Universidad Católica Salve Regina, dónde también organizó oportunidades de alabanza y Adoración al Santísimo. Allí conoció a su mejor amiga Raquel, que terminaría casándose con mi hijo mayor Alex y ahora forman una bella familia católica.

El mayor desafío para poder entrar al convento fue la enorme deuda que tenía al culminar la universidad que superaban los $50,000.

Para eso tuvimos que hacer una campaña de recolección de fondos y algunos conciertos. Recuerdo que yo estaba un poco dudoso de qué pudiéramos recolectar lo necesario, pero ella me dijo un día: “Papá, cuando Dios quiere que algo pase, él tiene todo el dinero del mundo”.

Realmente fue admirable esa demostración de fe y determinación, en la que ella me estaba enseñando a mí a no dudar y a tener confianza en Dios.

Después de tres meses de campaña, gracias a Dios, ella pudo llegar a su meta, pagar sus deudas y entrar al convento como postulante y más adelante como novicia.

Hoy en día, esperamos ansiosos su llamada mensual donde por teléfono, nos cuenta sobre su vida y los diferentes ministerios que se encuentra haciendo.

También esperamos con alegría el próximo verano, cuando podamos visitarla cuando haga sus primeros votos como religiosa, y cambie el velo blanco por velo negro sobre su hábito gris.

Como padres, y mentores en nuestras comunidades lo mejor que podemos hacer es apoyar a nuestros jóvenes y animarles a no tener miedo de aceptar ese llamado de Dios, para entrar a ese proceso de discernimiento hacia el sacerdocio o la vida religiosa.

Tal vez requiera que varias personas le digan al joven o a la joven qué sentimos que tiene un llamado al sacerdocio, o a la vida religiosa, antes de qué tomen una decisión de aceptar este desafío.

Es muy importante que, como padres, preparemos ese terreno, creando hogares donde haya un ambiente de oración y servicio, que es como un abono para preparar el terreno fértil donde pueda surgir una vocación.

Finalmente, debemos estar abiertos al llamado de Dios y apoyar a nuestros hijos y jóvenes cuando Dios les llama, y continuar orando por ellos durante el proceso de su discernimiento y formación.

Silvio Cuéllar es un escritor, compositor de música litúrgica y periodista. Fue coordinador de la oficina del Ministerio Hispano y editor del periódico El Católico de Rhode Island en la Diócesis de Providence.