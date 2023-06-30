Prayer for the Protection of Religious Liberty from the USCCB

O God our Creator, from your provident hand we have received our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

You have called us as your people and given us the right and the duty to worship you, the only true God, and your Son, Jesus Christ.

Through the power and working of your Holy Spirit, you call us to live out our faith in the midst of the world, bringing the light and the saving truth of the Gospel to every corner of society.

We ask you to bless us in our vigilance for the gift of religious liberty.

Give us the strength of mind and heart to readily defend our freedoms when they are threatened; give us courage in making our voices heard on behalf of the rights of your Church and the freedom of conscience of all people of faith.

Grant, we pray, O heavenly Father, a clear and united voice to all your sons and daughters gathered in your Church in this decisive hour in the history of our nation, so that, with every trial withstood and every danger overcome— for the sake of our children, our grandchildren, and all who come after us— this great land will always be “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

OH SEÑOR, CREADOR NUESTRO.

De tu mano bondadosa hemos recibido el derecho a la vida, a la libertad y a la búsqueda de la felicidad. Tú nos has hecho tu pueblo y nos has dado el derecho y el deber de venerarte a ti, único Dios verdadero, y a tu Hijo, Jesucristo. Por el poder y la obra del Espíritu Santo, nos llamas a vivir nuestra fe en el mundo llevando la luz y la palabra salvadora del Evangelio a todos los confines de la sociedad.

Te pedimos nos bendigas mientras cuidamos del don de la libertad religiosa. Danos fortaleza de mente y corazón para estar siempre dispuestos a defender nuestras libertades cuando son amenazadas. Danos valentía para que se escuchen nuestras voces en defensa de los derechos de tu Iglesia, y de la libertad de conciencia de todas las personas de fe.

Te pedimos, Oh Padre celestial, que en esta hora decisiva de la historia de nuestra nación, y reunidos en tu Iglesia, des a todos tus hijos e hijas una voz clara y unida para que con cada prueba que encaremos, y cada peligro que superemos, —por el bien de nuestros hijos, de nuestros nietos, y de todos los que vengan después de nosotros— este gran país sea siempre “una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos”. Te lo pedimos por Jesucristo, Nuestro Señor.

Amén.

