Prayer instructional: How to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet

One popular devotion is the Divine Mercy Chaplet, often said at 3 p.m. in honor of the hour Christ died. Using a rosary, Catholics can pray the chaplet using the following prayers:

• Optional opening prayer: “You expired, Jesus, but the source of life gushed forth for souls, and the ocean of mercy opened up for the whole world. O Fount of Life, unfathomable Divine Mercy, envelop the whole world and empty yourself out upon us.”

• “O Blood and Water, which gushed forth from the Heart of Jesus as a fount of mercy for us, I trust in you!” (x3)

• Our Father, Hail Mary, Apostles’ Creed

• Our Father beads: “Eternal Father, I offer you the body and blood, soul and divinity of your dearly beloved son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.”

• Hail Mary beads: “For the sake of his sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.”

• “Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and on the whole world.” (x3)

• Optional closing prayer: “Eternal God, in whom mercy is endless and the treasury of compassion inexhaustible, look kindly upon us and increase your mercy in us, that in difficult moments we might not despair nor become despondent, but with great confidence submit ourselves to your holy will, which is love and mercy itself.”

• Jesus, I trust in you! (x3)