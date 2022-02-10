Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time: Trust in God and God alone

Sunday Scripture readings, Feb. 13, 2022: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

1) Jer 17:5-8 Psalm 1:1-4, 6

2) 1 Cor 15:12, 16-20 Gospel: Lk 6:17, 20-26

Trust in God and God alone

Our first reading begins: “Cursed is the one who trusts in human beings, who seeks his strength in flesh, whose heart turns away from the Lord” (Jer 17:5). God’s word confronts us with a sharp either/or.

Either put your trust in God or put it in anything else. To trust God is to entrust your whole life to him. So there is no trust in God and.

Trust in God is not a matter of trusting in God and in my investments

trusting God and my beautiful body

my handsome body

not God and my wife, parents, siblings

not God and my network of friends

colleagues

comrades in arms

sisterhood

but God

just God

period.

Trusting God is not God and my gifts and talents

not God and my ability to keep on keeping on

not God and my knack for scoping out situations and seeing my way forward

not God and my intuitions and insights

not God and my sports trophies

professional awards

community recognitions

Bronze Stars

not God and my high-salary job

not God and my guns

not God and my degrees.

It is not trust God and all the good things I’ve done

all the people I’ve helped

not God and the great kids I raised

not God and all I’ve accomplished

but God

only God

because in the end

my life is in the hands of God

God alone.

It is a blessing to see this.

But I can trust God only if God helps me.

I do trust you, Lord.

Help my lack of trust!

Perrotta is the editor and an author of the “Six Weeks With the Bible” series, teaches part time at Siena Heights University and leads Holy Land pilgrimages. He lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan.