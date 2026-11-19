Solemnity of Christ the King: Look for the greatest among the least;...

Scripture readings for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe

Ez 34:11-12, 15-17 Ps 23:1-2, 2-3, 5-6 1 Cor 15:20-26, 28 Mt 25:31-46

Here we are on the last great feast of the liturgical year — honoring Christ as King of the Universe — and the prevailing image in the scriptures has to do with livestock. Really?

Really. The first reading from Ezekiel offers us God proclaiming to the world: “I myself will look after and tend my sheep. As a shepherd tends his flock when he finds himself among his scattered sheep, so will I tend my sheep.”

Then the psalm reminds us, in some of the most familiar words in the Bible: “The Lord is my shepherd, there is nothing I shall want.”

In Matthew’s Gospel, we hear the famous passage from the 25th chapter, about separating the sheep from the goats. And just when we start to think that we’re spending Sunday in the fields with the flocks, we hear once again this indelible lesson: “Whatever you did for one of the least brothers of mine, you did for me.”

Anyone expecting a treatise on regal power may be shocked. This is not a King with a clenched fist, but one with an open palm. What we hear is a hymn in praise of compassion and mercy, generosity and dignity. Charity prevails.

Take heed. As we turn the corner toward Advent, and the season of waiting and hoping and reflecting, the Church is sending a message. There’s something vital and urgent here. Our triumphal King isn’t a monarch who rules by fear, but a shepherd who guides with tenderness.

When the time comes, he won’t judge us solely on what we have done for him, but by what we have done for others — especially the weakest, the smallest, the most neglected. Whatever we do to them, we do to him. If it sounds radical, it should.

It’s worth remembering that this solemnity was instituted by Pope Pius XI in 1925, as a counterpoint to growing secularism and atheism. Back then, the threats facing the world included other -isms, as well – communism, facism, socialism. And in our own day, we might cast a worried glance toward some other -isms, too, such as nationalism, materialism and relativism. Our world doesn’t lack for movements and ideas that seek to minimize Christ and, in the process, shrug off the dignity of the human person.

That’s why this message is so important.

The question we need to ask ourselves this Sunday is not just “Do I look up to the King and honor him?” but “Do I look around and see him in others? Do I honor them, too?” The Gospel summons us to look for the greatest among the least, to see the Lord’s power among the powerless — the imprisoned, the hungry, the stranger, “the least brothers of mine.”

And taking the readings together, we come to realize that the King who will judge is first and foremost a shepherd. His scepter is a shepherd’s crook. He is one who watches, guides, protects and rescues. He gives us what we need; there is nothing we shall want, if we follow him closely and stay by his side.

Having a King like that, we cannot help but look and think differently about his kingdom.

To pray those familiar words “thy kingdom come” is to pray for a place of nourishment and peace, of humanity and dignity. It is a kingdom where strangers are welcomed, the hungry are fed, the imprisoned are consoled, the naked are clothed.

This is the world that Jesus came to make. On this particular solemnity we realize just how far we still have to go.

This weekend, let us pray to make the King’s kingdom a reality — in our hearts and in our world.

Deacon Greg Kandra is an award-winning author and journalist, and creator of the blog “The Deacon’s Bench.”