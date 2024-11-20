Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe: Use this Sunday as an opportunity to ask ourselves important questions

Scripture readings for Nov. 24, 2024, Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe

Dn 7:13-14 Ps 93:1, 1-2, 5 Rv 1:5-8 Jn 18:33b-37

One thing is clear from this Sunday’s gospel: Pontius Pilate is a man looking for answers. All of what he has to say in this passage from John is offered in the form of a question.

“Are you the King of the Jews?… I’m not a Jew, am I? …What have you done? …Then you are a king?” Pilate here is more prosecutor and inquisitor than governor, trying to gather evidence to decide what to do with the shackled man standing before him. But as we hear this interrogation, we can’t forget that this scene is unfolding in the final hours of Christ’s earthly life, and that the end is near.

It carries multiple meanings for us on this last great solemnity of the liturgical year. Teetering at the threshold of Advent, we might use this Sunday as an opportunity to ask a few questions ourselves. As we will do in a few weeks on New Year’s Eve, we should take stock.

Where has the last year taken us? What have we learned? How have we changed?

And reflecting on the scene in this passage, we might also take time to reflect anew on Christ’s Passion — and how this particular King gave all so that we could share in his Kingdom.

Ultimately, this Solemnity of Christ the King is an occasion to assess what really matters — and why.

The first reading, from the Book of Daniel, makes clear just how powerful and how eternal the ruler of the universe is: “His dominion is an everlasting dominion that shall not be taken away; his kingship shall not be destroyed.”

That’s followed by this powerful affirmation from Revelation: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, ” says the Lord God, “the one who is and who was and who is to come, the almighty.”

This is a message we really need. It couldn’t be more timely.

Maybe — in a year that has been fraught with political upheaval and conflict, when the daily headlines have been filled with stump speeches, debates, accusations, name-calling and often-inscrutable polling data — maybe, just maybe, this Sunday can serve as a reminder that our world is ruled by something (and someone) more important than the name we check off at the ballot box.

Our King is Christ. It’s just that simple. How easily we forget.

And how easily we let other kings, other distractions, rule over us — monarchs who demand our time and rule our days. They may be trivial — how many hours do we give to things that are petty, wasteful, hurtful or indulgent? — or they may be lethal, sins that can consume us with all kinds of cravings or addictions that can bludgeon us until we are broken.

This Sunday might move us to question what other sovereign rulers are sapping our loyalty, fealty or attention — and which ones may redirect our hearts. Like Pilate, we should seek answers. Do we give enough honor and fidelity to the only King who matters?

Preaching on this feast several years ago, Pope Francis put it this way: “Jesus wants to make it understood that above and beyond political power there is another even greater one, which is not obtained by human means. He has come to earth to exercise this power, which is love.”

The words of a familiar hymn come back to us: “The King of Love, my shepherd is, whose goodness faileth never. I nothing lack if I am his, and he is mine forever.”

As this liturgical year comes to a close and we turn toward Advent and preparing the way for the Lord at Christmas, this is a moment to search, reflect and, like Pilate, to question. It is also a blessed opportunity to recommit our hearts to the King of Hearts, the one we know is the King of Love.

Deacon Greg Kandra is an award-winning author and journalist, and creator of the blog “The Deacon’s Bench.”