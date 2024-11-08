There is so much to be thankful for, including media and technology — Sister Hosea Rupprecht

There is so much to be thankful for, including media and technology...

As the temperature outside drops and the leaves turn brilliant colors, our thoughts turn toward the annual celebration of Thanksgiving. What a wonderful tradition we have as Americans to not only gather on this festive day with loved ones, but to have a special opportunity to thank almighty God for all the gifts he has bestowed on us as individuals, as families, as communities, as a nation, as a church.

There is so much to be thankful for, right? Yes, we and society in general have our share of difficulties, but if we choose to see the world through eyes of faith, then we believe that God has plans for us even if it’s hard to understand those plans in the midst of our trials and tribulations.

As a member of the community of the Daughters of St. Paul, I spend Thanksgiving with my religious family rather than my biological family. We celebrate by going to Mass, having a lovely meal and praying together. We often invite friends we know would otherwise be alone to join us for the meal. It’s not until sometime in the late afternoon or evening that I do a video call with my parents and (if I’m lucky) my siblings, who are scattered throughout North America.

What makes it possible for me to see my family with my own eyes, and for them to see me? Media technologies. Believe me, I thank God often for the ability to video chat with my family because I only get to see them in person once a year.

There are lots of other media technologies to be thankful for as well. In fact, as Daughters of St. Paul, we have a special prayer, based on the writings of our Founder, Blessed James Alberione (1884-1971), called The Canticle of Praise for the Media. Vatican II’s document on media, “Inter Mirifica,” calls media “wonderful technological discoveries” and confirms that, “if properly utilized, can be of great service to mankind, since they greatly contribute to men’s entertainment and instruction as well as to the spread and support of the Kingdom of God.”

So, as you go about your Thanksgiving rituals this year, remember to thank God for the many ways in which media technologies have benefited you personally, and humankind as a whole. For sure, abuses abound in digital media, and we offer prayers of intercession for that, too. However, let Thanksgiving be a time when we focus on the positive contribution media technologies make possible for us every single day.

Canticle of Praise for the Media

Based on the writings of Blessed James Alberione:

May you be praised, Lord God, for the printed word — bread for our minds, light for our lives.

We give thanks for the talents and dedication of all who serve the truth in love, and for all whose technical and professional skills make possible the production of books, newspapers, magazines, and reviews.

We celebrate, Lord, the marvel of television, which brings into the heart of our homes the joy and pain of human living. Music, drama, and laughter are shared in ways undreamed of in the past.

May you be praised, Lord God, for the radio, which soars on the wings of the wind and provides for each nation an immediate channel for news, views, and entertainment, and a means of offering to the listening world its own distinctive voice.

We celebrate, Lord, the writers, artists, directors, and all those whose gifts light both theater and cinema and provide audiences with a heightened awareness of their human condition.

We celebrate the wonder of digital communication, which manifests a new iconography and links people around the globe in solidarity of faith, hope, and love.

We give thanks for the gift of artificial intelligence, which can offer so much to the growth of the human family. May it always be used for building up the common good of all people and never for evil.

We thank you, Lord God, for the unending Pentecost of your creative Holy Spirit, which enables your sons and daughters to be afire with your truth, beauty, and goodness.

May the blind see, the deaf hear, and the poor receive justice through the proclamation of the Good News via today’s media.

Together let us rejoice in the God-given talents and the creative gifts of those who promote the dignity of the human person, and who build communion among peoples the world over through their dedication and love.

Amen.

This prayer and other media-oriented prayers can be found in the prayer book,”Live Christ! Give Christ! Prayers for the New Evangelization” available from Pauline Books & Media.

Sister Hosea Rupprecht, a Daughter of St. Paul, is the associate director of the Pauline Center for Media Studies.