Are ancient texts your thing? Learn about The Scriptorium Project on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from TheDialog.org, we talk with D. P. Curtin, Ph.D., the leader of The Scriptorium Project, a unique patristic (the branch of Christian theology that deals with the lives, writings, and doctrines of the early Christian theologians) organization.

D.P. (or Dermot) has translated over 600 texts relating to the development of the Western World between the 5th and 15th centuries. We learn a lot from this expert antiquarian (a person who studies or collects antiques or antiquities) who has been (at least once) called the “Indiana Jones of ancient texts.”

Apologies for being so parenthetical (relating to or inserted as a parenthesis.) You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel — YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

