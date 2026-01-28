Bob Krebs looks back at 25 years and 1,300 episodes of Catholic Forum

Bob Krebs looks back at 25 years and 1,300 episodes of Catholic...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Joe Owens, editor and general manager of The Dialog, interviews Bob Krebs, retired director of communications for the Diocese of Wilmington and host/producer of Catholic Forum for 25 years.

Bob looks back at his career in Catholic media serving the people of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Listen to Catholic Forum in its entirety on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts and every Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM.

Watch the video interview on the Diocese of Wilmington YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlRFIsE4mik

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington.

