Catholic Forum: In the new ‘Faces of Impact’ series, meet two Salesianum students supporting life

Catholic Forum: In the new ‘Faces of Impact’ series, meet two Salesianum...

On this Catholic Forum episode, after a news update from The Dialog and TheDialog.org, and after music from Catholic Treasures Classics for Worship, we present the first in a series of “Faces of Impact” interviews featuring some of the people behind the Catholic Charities mission, and those whose lives are transformed by it.

On this episode, Abbey Klous, Catholic Charities’ Development Coordinator, talks to two student leaders from Salesianum High School in Wilmington, Delaware — Anthony Morgan and Shaun Hahn — about their “Salesians for Life Club” and their recent “Spike for Life” fundraiser for Bayard House, Catholic Charities’ shelter for women in crisis pregnancies.

You can hear Catholic Forum in its entirety every Saturday afternoon at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 or on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio or Amazon Music podcasts. And you can watch videos of all current and past episodes of Catholic Forum on the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington Youtube Channel.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Please like, share and subscribe.

• This week’s Catholic Forum episode will debut on the CDOW youtube channel at noon Wednesday, Jan. 14. You can find the episode here: youtu.be/vom8CCTtqvY

• The episode will be broadcast on Relevant Radio 640AM on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.