Catholic Forum: Sheila McGirl talks about 50 years of the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal

Catholic Forum: Sheila McGirl talks about 50 years of the Faith and...

“It’s about working together, together we are the Church.”

On this edition of Catholic Forum, Sheila McGirl, Director of Development for the Diocese of Wilmington, joins the show to discuss the 2026 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal.

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the Appeal being taken up in our diocese to support our community of faith in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Sheila explains why giving to the Appeal isn’t transactional, every gift made to the appeal helps to strengthen and serve the people of the Diocese of Wilmington.

The weekend of Feb. 28, 2026 is Commitment Weekend for the Appeal and we’re excited to see what good we can do as a community this year thanks to your generosity.

To learn more about the Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal visit our website: https://cdow.org/ministries/development-office/faith-and-charity-catholic-appeal/

