Explore the treasures of the Diocesan Archives with Susan Kirk Ryan on this week’s Catholic Forum

Explore the treasures of the Diocesan Archives with Susan Kirk Ryan on...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a new update from Joe Owens of The Dialog, we are joined by Diocese of Wilmington Archivist, Susan Kirk Ryan.

Susan tells us about the important work of a diocesan archives and shares some of the remarkable documents and items that make up the Diocese of Wilmington’s collection. We will see the Vatican document that established the Diocese of Wilmington in 1868, a beautiful pectoral cross from one of our past bishops, a hand-written note from Saint Mother Teresa and more.

You can see a video of this interview, including the historic items from our archives, on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

• Podcast and video drops Feb. 12 at 12 noon

• Podcast link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/explore-the-treasures-of-the-diocesan-archives-with-susan-kirk-ryan

• Video link – youtu.be/iygIZDqpflw

• Radio program airs Feb. 15 on Relevant Radio 640AM at 1:30 p.m.