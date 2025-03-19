Home Catholic Forum Explore ‘Italy’s Shrines and Wonders’ with Teresa Tomeo on the next Catholic...

Explore ‘Italy’s Shrines and Wonders’ with Teresa Tomeo on the next Catholic Forum

By
For The Dialog
-
65

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from the CD “More Than Fifty Most Loved Hymns,” we talk to media personality, author and travel expert, Teresa Tomeo, about her new book, “Italy’s Shrines and Wonders: Discovering Sacred Spaces, Fascinating Places, and Destinations Off the Beaten Path.

The book was published by EWTN Publishing and is available now at the EWTN Religious Catalogue.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington. Follow us at Facebook.com/CatholicForum.

• Podcast drops March 19 at noon  catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/explore-italys-shrines-and-wonders-with-teresa-tomeo

• Program airs March 22 on Relevant Radio 640AM  at 1:30 p.m.

