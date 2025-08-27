It’s Back to School with Lou De Angelo and Tyler Kulp on the latest Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk Catholic schools with Diocese of Wilmington superintendent, Lou De Angelo and new associate superintendent, Tyler Kulp.

As the 30 Catholic schools in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore go back in session, we find out what’s new and learn how a three-hour visit to a Catholic school in North Carolina changed the life of the newest addition to the diocesan school family.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel. Please like, subscribe and share.

• Podcast debuts Aug. 27 at noon. Link: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/back-to-school-with-lou-de-angelo-and-tyler-kulp

• Video debuts Aug. 27 at noon. Link: youtu.be/xNSClPc5bYs

• Airs on Relevant Radio 640AM Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m.