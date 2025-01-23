Learn about the wonderful life and work of Sister Deirdre Byrne, M.D. on the next Catholic Forum

Learn about the wonderful life and work of Sister Deirdre Byrne, M.D....

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, author Leisa Marie Carzon, Ph.D., discusses her new book, “Sister, Soldier, Surgeon: The Life and Courage of Sister Deirdre Byrne, M.D.”

Sister DeDe, as she is affectionately called, still minsters to the needs of her Washington, D.C. neighborhood offering chemical abortion reversals and other services to the needy of her community.

This dauntless pro-life advocate is a member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts community, is double board-certified in family medicine and general surgery, and retired from the U.S. Army as a Colonel after served for 29 years.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications. Please like, subscribe and share.

• Podcast link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/learn-about-the-wonderful-life-and-work-of-sister-deirdre-byrne-md

• Video link – www.youtube.com/watch?v=zY3FaB70nRM

• Radio program airs Jan. 24, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio, 640AM