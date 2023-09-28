Learn more about the Diocesan Blue Mass and Marian Pilgrimage on the next Catholic Forum

Learn more about the Diocesan Blue Mass and Marian Pilgrimage on the...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a Dialog news update with Joe Owens, we learn about two upcoming events, the Blue Mass and Marian Pilgrimage.

First we talk to Michael Connelly, a retired Delaware State Trooper and Director of the Office for Safe Environments for the Diocese of Wilmington about the Oct. 6, 2023 Blue Mass that honors police, fire, EMT and military personnel and their families.

Next, we talk to Father Brian Lewis, Pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes, Del., about the October 7, 2023 Marian Pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Wilmington’s Bishop William E. Koenig will preside over both events.

You can see a video of these interviews on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm. Catholic Forum, a production of the Office of Communications of the Diocese of Wilmington, airs on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. pm Relevant Radio 640 and on Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon Music podcasts.

• Video — youtu.be/nrF5GvFa-GI?si=EZXtgLQBxSrgjIjW

• Podcast — –catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/preview-the-diocesan-blue-mass-and-marian-pilgrimage

• Radio debuts Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 1:30PM on 640AM Relevant Radio