Remembering Father Roberto Balducelli with Sister Margaret Cunniffe and Dr. Maria Finamore on Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we present the second part of our two-part salute to Father Roberto Balducelli who died 10 years ago, on August 10, 2013, at the age of 100.

We talk to two women who were close collaborators with Father Roberto, Dr. Maria Finamore and Sister Margaret Cunniffe.

They assisted Father Roberto with some of his most noteworthy miniseries, Padua Academy, the Via Crucis Lenten prayer, Saint Anthony in the Hills camp for children and families, the Italian Festival, and more.

You can see a video of the interview with Sister Margaret and Dr. Finamore on the diocesan YouTube channel – www.Youtube.com/DioceseofWilm.

It airs at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Podcast link – https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/remembering-fr-roberto-balducelli-with-sr-margaret-cunniffe-and-dr-maria-finamore

Video link – https://youtu.be/WllS0bA9PY4