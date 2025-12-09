The REAL story of Santa with local author, Mike McGrew on the latest Catholic Forum

The REAL story of Santa with local author, Mike McGrew on the...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, local author and retired school psychologist Mike McGrew will discuss his new book, “The Boy Who Would Be Santa.”

In this historical fiction picture book, the story of St. Nicholas is told in his own words. Relatable to children of all ages, this book tells the true story of how kindness and overcoming obstacles can lead to sainthood.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTubd channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

• Podcast debuts Dec. 10 at noon catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/the-real-story-of-santa-with-local-author-mike-mcgrew

• Video debuts Dec. 10 at noon youtu.be/ZQ6T6DP_cjU

• Radio program airs Dec. 13 at 1:30 P.M. on Relevant Radio 640AM