This week’s Catholic Forum podcast: Clergy wellness with David Shellenberger of the St. John Vianney Center

On this week’s episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we speak with David Shellenberger, President and CEO of the Saint John Vianney Center which has served the mind, body and spirit of Catholic clergy and men and women religious since 1946.

We learn about the “Day of Prayer for the Health and Wellness of Clergy and Men and Women Religious,” hosted by Saint John Vianney Center (SJVC). It will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The event will be livestreamed from Our Lady of Hope Chapel on the campus of SJVC.

We will also preview Shellenberger’s upcoming presentation on Oct. 19 at the Saint Thomas More Oratory near the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, airs on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640 and is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts. Select interviews are available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – @dioceseofwilm. Please like, share and subscribe.

Link to podcast: https://catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/we-discuss-wellness-for-clergy-with-david-shellenberger

Video: https://youtu.be/sZW0eXA7pLA?si=4COqXcsDEv9atDAo