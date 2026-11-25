“The SGOs must prioritize previous recipients of the scholarship and their siblings, as well as ensure that the recipient is eligible according to the 300% area median household income requirement. Outside of those parameters, the SGO may set their own prioritization criteria.”

— USCCB

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.