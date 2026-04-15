Aspiring Eagle Scout creates prayer garden, monument to unborn at St. John Neumann in Berlin, Maryland — Photo gallery

When Nate Fink thought about what he wanted to do for his Eagle Scout project, he didn’t have to think long. Without hesitation, Fink focused on something for his parish, St. John Neumann in Berlin, Maryland. So, he approached his pastor, Father Joseph M.P.R. Cocucci.

“I wanted it to benefit the church,” said Fink, lanky 17-year old from Pittsville, Maryland. “The idea of a small prayer garden grew, (no pun intended).”

After discussing with his father, mother and priest, his idea expanded from a garden to a sacred centerpiece monument with scripture verses, encircled with flowers and benches for seating. Its focus: to help those who have lost babies to miscarriages or abortions.

“I immediately thought, ‘What wonderful thing,’” said Father Cocucci. “I know from confessions that the sin of abortion does so much damage to the mother. Women carry tremendous guilt with that. Here, they can pray for their lost baby and find a touchstone for peace and healing — as can women who have suffered through miscarriages.”

Finding peace can be a long process, says the priest.

The parish and surrounding business community supported and paid for the garden, as Fink witnessed in soliciting and gathering more than $11K in donations over the course of a year — enough to pay for all of it.

One business donor told Fink the project was “close to her heart.”

“I know there was deeper meaning there for her in some way,” he said. “I just want to say thank you to all those who spent hundreds of hours to help get this done.”

Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R), a Catholic legislator who represents the area, applauded the effort.

“This is so uplifting and a visible sign that we believe in the protection of life at all stages. To have something that was initiated by a young person aspiring to be an Eagle Scout is wonderful.”

Carozza, a practicing Catholic, tries to live her faith through her public service and protect the unborn. She also knows many families have suffered miscarriages and have never really talked about it or never have truly grieved. This prayer space can help them.”

“Before birth the Lord called me from my mother’s womb. He gave me my name,” reads one of the quotes on the monument, as the prophet Isaiah teaches us that faith helps us soar above our difficulties. Isaiah says, “they who hope in the Lord will renew their strength; they will soar on eagles’ wings.”

That’s the hope for those who pray at the garden and also for its originator. That through his strong faith and work on this, Nate Fink will soar to Eagle Scout status by his 18th birthday in August.