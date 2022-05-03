Bishop Koenig honors 70 seniors with St. Francis de Sales Award

Each year, the bishop’s office recognizes 10 seniors from each of the seven Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington with the St. Francis de Sales Award. Honorees are selected for excellence in faith development, scholarship, service, leadership and citizenship.

The medal each student receives features St. Francis de Sales, the patron saint of the diocese, on one side and the invocation, “St. Francis de Sales, pray for us,” on the other. Around the medal is the inscription, “Diocese of Wilmington — Outstanding Catholic School Senior.”

The award was initiated by Bishop W. Francis Malooly, and Bishop Koenig continued the tradition this year. The students were honored April 27 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church.

Archmere Academy: Kevin DiGregorio, Pauline Hartman, Kaitlyn Kaulback, Benjamin Meredith, Jacob Nowaczyk, Ava Passehl, Ryana Rajesh, Robert Smith, Micah Walker and Jocelyn Zavala-Garcia

Padua Academy: Ahlanda Bannerman, Cassidy Becker, Arundhati Dole, Mary Katherine Dorsey, Esosa Ediae, Erin Fitzgerald, Emily Malone, Margaret Morris, Julia Querey and Claire Yeatman

St. Elizabeth High School: Adriana Gonzalez, Lily Landis, Kate Maguire, Isabella Pini, Matthew Trout, Jodee-Marie Rigor, Tristen Hudson, Jessica Leyton, Anjali Singh and Megan Chapman

Saint Mark’s High School: Alyssa Ayala, John “Max” Diossi, Kathryn Fausnaugh, Lily Fish, Leah Pala, Evan Pickering, Tyler Satterfield, Lindsay Sawyer, Devin Smith and Katie Wenrich

Ss. Peter and Paul High School: Isabella Anderson, Hunter Hoffman, Hannah Hulseman, Kyler Krewson, Kevin Kyle, Janel Loaiza-Paucar, Avari Morgan, Miriam Pool, Connor Rowland and Joshua Sambrano

Salesianum School: James Conley, Ryan Corey, Samuel Dumas, Matthew Filliben, Henry Kelleher, David Mishra, Seamus Oliver, Reese Peddrick, Michael Toy and Chiagozie Umobi

Ursuline Academy: Margaret Lober, Julia Thiemann, Anna Querey, Sophia Shroyer, Ava Medeiros, Ragan Odle, Natalie Whalen, Chinue Kinsale, Brighid Deely and Anna Cool