Catholic high school students in Diocese of Wilmington join New Castle County Youth Philanthropy Board

Four students from Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high schools are among 53 sophomores, juniors and seniors who will serve this year on the Youth Philanthropy Board. The board gives the students the opportunity to distribute grants to local charities. The New Castle County board, which features all of the Catholic school students, will have $15,000 to distribute.

The board includes Gabriella Adams, an Ursuline Academy junior; Ava Courtney, an Archmere Academy senior; Evan Quigley, a Salesianum School senior; and Avery Zwickert, a Saint Mark’s High School senior.

The boards are part of the Delaware Community Foundation. The students have to work together to choose a focus area, solicit and review grant applications, conduct site visits, and decide how to distribute the money to have the greatest impact, according to the DCF.

“The Youth Philanthropy Board program does more than give kids the chance to make a difference,” DCF president and chief executive Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “It gets them out into the community to experience firsthand the impact their work has on people’s lives.”