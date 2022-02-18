Crossword puzzle on Diocese of Wilmington website promotes education for Black History Month

Crossword puzzle on Diocese of Wilmington website promotes education for Black History...

In its continuing effort to promote education, the Diocese of Wilmington Ministry for Black Catholics is drawing readers to its website at cdow.org during Black History Month.

Brenda Burns, ministry director for Black Catholics in the diocese, constructed a crossword puzzle on the history of Black Catholics. The puzzle can be found at the ministry website listed under Cultural Ministries on the diocese website at cdow.org.

February is Black History Month.

Readers can test their knowledge with this fun and educational crossword puzzle, Burns said.

Among the questions:

“What city had the first African American Catholic church?”

“What is the only historically Black and Catholic university in the United States?”

“What is the number of African American candidates for sainthood?”

An answer key is included with the puzzle on the website.