Diocese of Wilmington seminarians Mark Donohue and Deacon Brennan Ferris help St. Mary’s seminary basketball team to tourney championship game

A pair of seminarians from the Diocese of Wilmington joined a St. Mary’s seminary basketball team that worked its way all the way to the championship game of the Helfant basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

Deacon Brennan Ferris and seminarian Mark Donohue were part of their seminary team from Baltimore at the annual tourney at the Pontifical Josephinum Seminary from Feb. 11-13. St. Mary’s finished with four wins and two losses.

Eight teams in the tournament came from seminaries all over the United States including Houston, Pittsburgh, Washington, Cincinnati, Charlotte, and Latrobe, Pa. It was the first time Saint Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore sent a team and they played the tournament favorite (the home team, Josephinum Seminary) and took them into overtime in the first game Friday night when they arrived. St. Mary’s lost in overtime.

“I do not think they expected such an intense game,” Donohue said. The team from Baltimore won its next two games, which earned them a place in the quarterfinals. St. Mary’s won the quarterfinal and semifinal game, launching the team into the championship game which took place Sunday Feb. 13. and set up a rematch against the Josephinum. The home team won the championship game.

“They are an excellent team,” Donohue said.

The St. Mary’s team was coached by Archdiocese of Baltimore priest Father Matt Buening. The Vice Rector of Saint Mary’s Seminary, Father Paul Maillet P.S.S., joined the trip for spiritual support, Donohue said.

“Overall, it was an amazing weekend of building fraternity with other men in formation for the priesthood, growing into deeper union with Christ through prayer at beautiful liturgies and Eucharistic adoration, and challenging each other on the basketball court with healthy competition,” Donohue said.