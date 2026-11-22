‘For the sake of the children of our state please allow your...

“While I have expressed to each of the governors my hope that our states seize this opportunity to provide more resources to our children, I am only one voice. For the sake of the children of our state please allow your voice to be heard by making a phone call, sending an email or writing a letter to your respective governor.”

— Bishop William Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING

FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.