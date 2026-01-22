Four Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington earn honors for Advanced Placement totals

Four Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington have earned recognition from the College Board for their achievement in the board’s Advanced Placement program in 2025. The awards cites schools for participation and success in AP programs.

Ursuline Academy earned platinum distinction, while Salesianum School, SS. Peter and Paul High School and Padua Academy earned gold. The levels of distinction, which also includes silver, are based on three factors, according to the College Board. They are college culture, which measures how many students took AP classes; college credit, which takes into account success on AP exams; and college optimization, which rewards schools whose students take at least five AP exams, with at least one of those in ninth or 10th grade.

In Ursuline’s case, 94 percent of seniors took at least one AP exam during high school. More than three-quarters of them achieved the minimum score, and 37 percent of seniors met the last criterion of five or more AP exams.

According to Ursuline, it is the only school in Delaware to offer an AP course in freshman year.

The College Board’s AP program enables students to pursue college-level studies while in high school, with the opportunity to earn college credit. Advanced-placement courses are available in 40 subjects.