If you’re wondering if your state has opted in, the answer is no, Delaware and Maryland have not yet opted in — cdow.org/sayyes

If you’re wondering if your state has opted in, the answer is...

“May we together work to support both public and non-public school families and students. May we come together and work to ensure that every child in Maryland and Delaware has access to the educational resources their flourishing requires. And may we take a step towards this by opting in to the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program.”

— Bishop William E. Koenig, Diocese of Wilmington

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov

Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.