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Investment in schools creates better schools which attract more people to the state, leading to more jobs — Lou De Angelo

By
The Dialog
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We expand an educational ecosystem that attracts companies, executives, and families. A state with strong public schools and thriving Catholic/independent schools is more attractive to high-skilled workers and executives.

— Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools

Call Matt Meyer, Delaware: 302-577-3210, email link at governor.delaware.gov
Wes Moore, Maryland: 410-974-3901, email link at md.accessgov.com

STATES MUST OPT-IN BY DEC. 31 FOR ALL STUDENTS TO GET ACCESS TO THIS FUNDING
FIND DETAILS HERE AND HERE.

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