Leaders from Catholic schools across the region join in discussion aimed at growing advancement efforts

Leaders from Catholic schools across the region join in discussion aimed at...

Nearly 50 professionals from admissions, advancement, enrollment and school leadership posts across the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wilmington gathered June 17 at Padua Academy for a day of learning, collaboration and inspiration.

Representatives from the Diocese of Camden were welcomed, further strengthening the spirit of partnership among Catholic educators and advancement professionals, according to Sheila McGirl, Diocese of Wilmington development director.

The day opened with a keynote from Tyler Kulp, associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Wilmington diocese, who challenged participants to think strategically about philanthropy, community engagement, enrollment growth and the importance of building a culture of generosity throughout schools. Breakout sessions focused on topics including youth philanthropy initiatives, planned giving, annual fund development, grant writing resources, corporate sponsorships, calendar planning and cross-departmental collaboration that strengthens school culture and drives success.

Throughout the day, participants explored ways to lead boldly with Catholic identity while serving communities that include both Catholic and non-Catholic families. Discussions emphasized utilizing the liturgical calendar, fostering mission-centered leadership, and creating authentic connections with students, families, alumni and benefactors.

Presenters also came from Salesianum School, Padua Academy, CCS Fundraising and Partners in Mission.

The seminar was sponsored by CCS Fundraising, a partner of the Diocese of Wilmington and many of parishes, schools and ministries. Its support helped make possible a day dedicated to strengthening Catholic education and advancing the mission of schools throughout the region.