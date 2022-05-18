Home Education and Careers Most Blessed Sacrament students spend the day with Bishop Koenig in Berlin,... Education and CareersOur Diocese Most Blessed Sacrament students spend the day with Bishop Koenig in Berlin, Md., school By The Dialog - 18 May 2022, 14:40 18 Bishop Koenig speaks with students at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., on May 2. Photo courtesy Christa Gunther Bishop Koenig spent part of the day May 2 touring Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md. Students helped show the bishop around the school as he made his first visit since becoming the tenth bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington last year. Bishop Koenig poses with the eighth grade class at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md.Photo courtesy Christa Gunther A group of students tour Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., with Bishop Koenig on May 2. They stopped to look out the window at kids in the recess area.Photo courtesy Christa Gunther