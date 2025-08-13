New teachers at Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington gather to learn about available resources, best practices — Photo gallery

New teachers at Catholic schools in Diocese of Wilmington gather to learn...

GLASGOW — A few weeks before Catholic students were set to return to school, it was opening day for some of their teachers.

Approximately 50 men and women beginning work at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wilmington gathered Aug. 13 at Christ the Teacher Catholic School for an orientation. The day included introductions, breakout sessions and coffee.

After some of the teachers introduced themselves, diocesan superintendent of schools Lou De Angelo told them the theme for Catholic schools this year: “By name, you are called.”

He also mentioned that Bishop Koenig will read the same gospel, from Luke, about Zacchaeus, the tax collector, who climbed a sycamore tree to see Jesus in Jericho, whom Jesus called by name to come down so he could visit Zacchaeus’ house.

Breakout sessions addressed topics such as “Living Faith in the Classroom,” safe environments, classroom management and teacher observation. The new folks also learned about resources available to them through the diocesan schools office, and they had a chance to get to know each other.

They’ll get to put all that into practice before they know it. First day of school for students is Aug. 25.